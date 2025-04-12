Liverpool keen on signing Newcastle United star Alexander Isak

Liverpool are keen on signing Newcastle United’s prolific forward Alexander Isak this summer, according to TBR Football.

With seven games remaining, Liverpool are just a few wins away from securing the Premier League title after a great season in Arne Slot’s first stint in charge at Anfield. The club are now working on further bolstering their attack next season with Isak being earmarked as a possible option.

As per TBR, Liverpool have retained interest in Isak for several months and made initial enquiries about signing the forward after holding talks with his representatives after his goal against them in the Carabao Cup final.

Mohamed Salah extended his contract to remain at Anfield for another two years, and TBR Football now claims that the Reds’ proactive move in securing Salah’s extension could help convince Isak to join them in the summer.

Chief correspondent for TBR Football Graeme Bailey also revealed that the club are committed to getting a deal for the Sweden international over the line to form a partnership with Salah.

Liverpool plot Isak-Salah partnership

However, Newcastle remain hesitant to let the lethal forward leave the club as Bailey adds that the Carabao Cup winners plan to improve his wages to keep him at Tyneside beyond the summer.

Despite Newcastle’s willingness to increase his salary, the report adds that Liverpool will test their resolve in signing the forward, as the Magpies will need to secure Champions League football to convince him to stay.

Liverpool fans received joyful news earlier on Friday when Liverpool reported Salah’s two-year contract extension.

Reports have also revealed an imminent announcement over Virgil van Dijk’s contract extension after breakthrough talks with the Dutch defender.

The club are now planning an ambitious summer with Isak, who is valued at €100m (£86m) by Transfermarkt, being eyed to bolster Arne Slot’s already blistering attack, which has scored 72 goals in the Premier League this season.

With 24 goals in all competitions this season, Isak would be an impactful addition to the Reds in the summer as they aim for another dominant season.