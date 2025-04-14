Man Utd plot swoop to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio

Manchester United are set to open talks over a potential deal to sign Sporting Lisbon’s centre-back Goncalo Inacio, according to Caughtoffside.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Sporting’s famous academy before debuting in 2020. He has grown in leaps and bounds to become an integral part of the team, and his performances have earned him 14 international caps for Portugal.

According to Caughtoffside, United are expected to open talks with Sporting over a deal to bring the defender to Old Trafford this summer.

Inacio was an ever-present figure as a centre-back for Ruben Amorim during his stint at the club, where they achieved numerous successes, including two Primeira Liga titles. It appears the Portuguese manager is eyeing a reunion with his compatriot, as the report claims that Amorim is keen on reuniting with the 6ft 1 in centre-back at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, the Red Devils face stern competition for the Portugal international, who is valued at €45m (£39m) by Transfermarkt, as the report adds that Liverpool, Manchester City, and Borussia Dortmund also have him on their radar.

Amorim eye reunion with Inacio

Defensive reinforcement now looks to be one of United’s transfer agendas in the summer, and according to the report, United are now firmly in the race for Inacio and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as possible options.

From our partner tips.gg

United invested heavily in bolstering their defence this season. Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui joined the club in the summer, while Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven joined in the January transfer window.

Despite the massive investment in their backline, United’s backline has been porous, conceding 41 goals in the Premier League.

Although the numbers are not entirely bad, especially when fourth-placed Manchester City have conceded more (42), an underlying part of their defensive crisis this season has largely been down to the manner of their conceded goals. From set pieces to individual errors and counterattacks through transition, the Red Devils have shipped in avoidable goals.

With the new season just four months away, securing a defensively solid centre-back like Inacio—whose leadership traits and imposing presence could prove crucial—would go a long way in helping Amorim restore the defensive astuteness his side is known for.