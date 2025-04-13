Alisson returns as Slot makes 3 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs West Ham

Liverpool have been beaten in three of their last five matches in all competitions but face a crucial game at Anfield in their quest for the Premier League on matchday 32 this afternoon when they host West Ham. The Reds will be looking to bounce back having been beaten by Fulham last weekend in front of their own supporters.

Here is a look at their predicted starting eleven for the match against Graham Potter’s side.

Goalkeeper – £67 million man Alisson Becker missed the last couple of games due to a concussion protocol but has been passed fit for the West Ham match, so he could replace Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks.

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold remains injured but Conor Bradley is fully fit now, so the 21-year-old could come into the team at right back although Andy Robertson may retain his place on the other side of the backline.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are indispensable cogs in Arne Slot’s defensive department, so they both are set to start together once more.

Diaz and Salah start

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have a lack of competition in their roles but have been crucial for the team nonetheless. In possibly the final days of the team’s run-in to the title, they both are likely to feature as the defensive midfielders while the number 10 might also be a familiar face in Dominik Szoboszlai.

Luis Diaz could replace Cody Gakpo on the left wing having scored off the bench last time, while Mohamed Salah, who finally penned a contract extension at Liverpool in the preceded week, could continue at right wing.

Forward – Diogo Jota might keep his place as the leader of the team’s line ahead of the misfiring Darwin Nunez.

Here is a look at Liverpool’s possible starting eleven against West Ham on paper.