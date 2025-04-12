Liverpool confident of landing Xavi Simons ahead of Man City



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are confident about signing one of RB Leipzig playmaker Xavi Simons ahead of Manchester City this summer.

The Merseyside giants have been fantastic during the current campaign and they are poised to win the Premier League with a 11-point gap over Arsenal with just 7 games remaining.

Liverpool have just announced Mohamed Salah will be staying beyond this season, but manager Arne Slot may still demand attacking reinforcement to challenge for trophies next term.

Caught Offside today claim that the Reds ‘feel confident about their chances of winning the race’ for Simons ahead of Man City. The Dutch connection in the squad could give them an advantage.

The Anfield giants have Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch in their ranks alongside Slot, who are all Dutch.

Simons could be signed for around £61 million during the summer transfer window.

Strong possibility

Leipzig signed Simons from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal for £42 million in January after a 18-month loan stint. His form has not been exceptional this season amid an ankle injury but has still managed 14 goal contributions from 28 games.

The Bundesliga outfit are prepared to sell him for an immediate profit in the summer. Simons can comfortably play on the left wing, right wing or in the no.10 role. He could compete for places with Gakpo on the left wing next season with a possible exit on the cards.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have been in poor scoring form since the turn of the year and there is a possibility that one or both could be sold. Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have played in the no. 10 spot, but neither have been consistent enough.

Simons could make the position his own. The forward, described as ‘great‘ by former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman, could be tempted to join the Reds with the presence of Van Dijk, Gakpo and Gravenberch, who are leading stars for the Netherlands.

He could have better chemistry on the pitch with familiar faces in the national set-up. Man City are also a lucrative destination for the attacker but the Reds definitely have a big advantage. City have just one Dutchman in Nathan Ake in their ranks.