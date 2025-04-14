Tottenham in battle with West Ham & Chelsea to sign Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa

Tottenham Hotspur are in battle with Chelsea and West Ham United to sign Strasbourg’s winger Dilane Bakwa this summer, according to TBR Football.

Strasbourg have been a revelation in Ligue 1 this season, bouncing back from a poor start to contend for Champions League places. One of the shining lights in Liam Rosenior’s young squad this season is Bakwa, whose eight assists are the second most in the French league this season. With 13 goal contributions so far, his performances piqued the interest of clubs in London, who are now set to battle for his signature in the summer transfer window.

According to TBR chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the France U21 with the view of making a move for him in the summer.

Along with Spurs, their London neighbours, West Ham and Chelsea—who share the same parent owner as Strasbourg—have also indicated interest in the Frenchman, as per the report.

The report adds that other Premier League sides, including Newcastle United and Brentford, as well as European clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Marseille, have been monitoring the attacking ace, who is valued at £26m.

Tottenham face competition for Bakwa

Bakwa has been one of Ligue 1’s best wingers this season. He combines flair and trickery with excellent technicality. He’s also one of the most creative forwards in the league, as evident in his eight assists this season.

From our partner tips.gg

He’s also a tenacious ball-winner, an uncommon trait in modern wingers who naturally prefer playing to their attacking strengths with fewer defensive responsibilities.

Bakwa’s all-around qualities are indeed rare, and it’s no surprise that some of Europe’s top clubs are vying for his signature.

Spurs’ poor form and results have overwhelmed what has been a positive attacking showing. Their 60 goals are the third most in the Premier League, behind league leaders Liverpool (74) and Manchester City (62).

Although the North London side already have Dejan Kulusevski, who has predominantly played in attacking midfield, and Brennan Johnson, who occupies the right-wing position, signing Bakwa would not just provide depth but add more balance to Ange Postecoglou’s right-hand side while allowing Kulusevski to invert into his favourite attacking midfield role.

Getting the Frenchman won’t be an easy deal considering their rivals. Chelsea hold the upper hand, but their willingness to match his £26m valuation could boost their chances of acquiring the forward.