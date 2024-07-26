Arsenal open talks to sign Fabian Ruiz from Paris Saint-Germain

According to Duncan Castles on Football Transfers, Arsenal have begun talks to purchase Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer.

Ruiz was a part of the triumphant Spain side at Euro 2024 and was one of their best players with two goals and as many assists in six appearances at the tournament in Germany.

Mikel Arteta sees the 28-year-old as an ideal target for the way he wants his team to play, the report adds, with his passing accuracy and one-on-one attributes particularly standing out to the Arsenal coach.

The Gunners are close to agreeing a deal with Fulham for the sale of Emile Smith Rowe and Fabian Ruiz could be seen as the perfect replacement for their academy graduate.

Despite his superb displays in Germany this summer for Spain, Ruiz could be available at a reasonable price. The 28-year-old is valued at £30 million by Transfermarkt and Football Transfers suggest that Arsenal could sign him on an initial loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

He has been sparsely used by Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain but it seems like Arsenal are willing to offer him a new lease of life this summer as they continue their squad rebuild in hopes of pipping Manchester City to the Premier League crown.

Fabian Ruiz a top signing for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be very familiar with his compatriot’s playing style and it comes as no surprise that he has liked Fabian Ruiz’s profile, more so after his exploits at Euro 2024.

At Napoli, he was one of the best midfielders in the world but things have not exactly worked out for him at PSG. The Ligue 1 outfit may be willing to part ways with him this summer to make room for Joao Neves – who is tipped to arrive from Benfica.

With talks now underway, it will be interesting to see how things develop over the coming weeks but Ruiz would certainly be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad if Arsenal could get a deal agreed.

The Spaniard would play a starring role in Arteta’s side and may force a transfer away from the Parc des Princes to reignite his career at the Emirates Stadium.