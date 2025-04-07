Arsenal prepared to pay £51 million to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer

Arsenal are expected to part company with Jorginho and Thomas Partey in the summer, thereby making room for a new signing in their midfield. Having already signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad last year, the Gunners are planning a second raid on the La Liga outfit in as many years off the back of their interest in Martin Zubimendi too.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal are willing to trigger Zubimendi’s £51 million this summer in order to stave off competition from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. The Premier League leaders have been linked closely with the Spaniard, in particular, and came close to signing him in 2024 too before the player decide to stay put in San Sebastian.

Arsenal expected to be favourites for Zubimendi

Liverpool are likely to reignite their interest in Martin Zubimendi this summer but how much of a priority he is for them will be interesting to see. With Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch doing well in the deeper-lying positions in midfield, Arne Slot’s priorities for the summer could revolve around a new central defender, right back and probably a couple of forwards.

Mikel Arteta’s side will likely earmark a striker as its main agenda as well but given the healthy amount of homework they have done heading into the summer, Arsenal would find relative ease in closing out deals. Therefore, they are the likeliest to sign Martin Zubimendi later in the year for two specific reasons.

The Gunners seem to be showing a willingness in triggering his release clause and if they are the first to do so, competition from elsewhere is unlikely to matter much. Meanwhile, Zubimendi might also prefer heading to the Emirates Stadium, where he can reunite with his former teammate, Mikel Merino, and continue on from their successful partnership together from Real Sociedad.