Man Utd make move to beat Arsenal in race to sign Cunha

Manchester United have reportedly made moves to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha, as per talkSPORT.

The Red Devils have struggled with goal-scoring problems this season, netting only 37 goals in 31 Premier League games. They even failed to find the back of the net in the last two matches against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two centre-forward options United currently have but they have scored only six goals combined in the league. So, it has been reported that Ruben Amorim’s side want a new striker this summer.

Moreover, they are also looking for suitable No.10s for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Following Marcus Rashford and Antony’s departure in the winter window, the Portuguese boss has been left with very few options to deploy in this area.

Alejandro Garnacho has been playing in this role but has showcased a lack of composure in front of the goal and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Cunha to Man Utd

Now, talkSPORT state that Man Utd have registered their interest in Cunha and could make a concrete approach to lure him away from Molineux Stadium this summer.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are also plotting a swoop for him but the Gunners have Viktor Gyokeres and Nico Williams higher on their wishlist to bolster the frontline.

On the other hand, Cunha wants to join a bigger club so the Reds aren’t his preferred destination, although they might be able to offer him Champions League football.

The player’s agent will travel to England soon to hold face-to-face talks with Cunha’s potential suitors and Man Utd have already held initial talks. So, it appears Amorim’s side have stepped up efforts to beat the competition in this race.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs even claims that Cunha would be open to moving to Old Trafford even without the Champions League or European football.

Having recently extended his deal with Wolves, the Brazilian still has four years left in his current contract and has a £62.5m release clause that can be triggered this summer.

The South American has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years by playing in a system similar to that of Amorim deploys at Old Trafford. Therefore, he might be an ideal option for United to bolster the attack if they hire him.