Man Utd eye move to sign Chelsea & Liverpool target Delap

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea and Liverpool target Liam Delap this summer, as per ESPN.

The Red Devils endured a difficult start under Ruben Amorim but have showcased signs of improvement in recent games, although the results haven’t been good.

They can end the season on a high note by winning the Europa League. If they can achieve that feat, they will be able to qualify for the Champions League, which will be a huge financial boost. United have been drawn to play against Olympique Lyonnais in the quarterfinal of Europe’s second-tier competition.

Now, ESPN claim that Amorim’s side have found themselves in financial difficulties but the Portuguese boss will be backed this summer and signing a new No.9 is a priority. The Old Trafford club are interested in Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen but have placed Delap higher on their wishlist.

Ipswich Town hired the 22-year-old for £20m last summer and are open to letting him leave for a fee of around £40m as they are looking likely to get relegated. So, he would be a cheaper and more affordable option for United than the other targets.

Delap to Man Utd

Delap joined The Tractor Boys from Manchester City and they have a 20% sell-on clause. They even have a £40m buyback clause but won’t trigger it as they are well stocked in the centre-forward position.

Chelsea are also interested in signing the youngster as they are planning to bolster the frontline this summer. On the other hand, if Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah leave this summer, Liverpool could look for a new striker and may make a move for the Englishman. Therefore, purchasing the youngster won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions.

The forward has enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League this season, although Ipswich are languishing in the drop zone. In 30 league appearances, he has netted 12 goals and registered two assists thus far.

Delap has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the English top flight in recent times and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.