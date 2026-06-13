Tottenham ‘preparing a big bid’ to sign Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘preparing a big bid’ to sign Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, as per Caught Offside.

After helping the Lilywhites avoid relegation on the final day last term, Roberto De Zerbi has already started working to reinforce the squad this summer to turn the situation around.

The Italian boss is prioritising revamping the defence at Spurs, and they have already signed Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi as free agents.

Moreover, De Zerbi is keen on reuniting with Jan Paul van Hecke, and Tottenham have been working on a deal to secure the Brighton star’s service.

On the other hand, the North London club are also considering upgrading the flanks and have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City forward Savinho.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are also interested in Gakpo, and Liverpool might be open to cashing-in on him following his recent dip in form.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the Dutchman as they have been exploring options to sign a new left-winger to support Luis Diaz. Apart from Gakpo, the Bavarian club are also plotting a swoop for Marcus Rashford and Gabriel Martinelli.

Vincent Kompany’s side initially wanted to purchase Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, but Barcelona have managed to win the race.

Gakpo to Tottenham

The report state that despite Bayern Munich’s interest in Gakpo, Tottenham are currently ‘leading the race’ as they are ‘preparing’ to launch a formal £60m proposal to finalise the operation.

Gakpo, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a left-winger by trait but previously featured as a centre-forward at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Gakpo has been a key player for the Netherlands national team and is set to play a pivotal role for his country in this World Cup.

The 27-year-old has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from Anfield in this transfer window.