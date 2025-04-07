Man Utd are interested in signing Matheus Cunha



Manchester United are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha this summer, according to former chief scout Mick Brown.

The Red Devils are expected to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window, and manager Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that he would prefer two big players.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown has revealed that United are one of the clubs keen on signing Cunha, but he could prefer a move to Liverpool instead.

He said: “Arsenal have been looking, Nottingham Forest are there, you’ve then got Chelsea and Liverpool – and I’m told Man United are interested too. Whether they could do a deal, it’s hard to say, but it might be difficult if they have to go up against the likes of those teams I’ve just mentioned. He will want Liverpool ahead of Man United at the moment.”

Quality playmaker

The 25-year-old has been a consistent performer for Wolves since he arrived from Atletico Madrid on an initial loan.

Cunha has registered 15 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances for the club this campaign. The Brazilian has also been exceptional with his dribbling skills. He has won almost 2 take-ons per league game.

The former Atletico man has also worked hard off the ball. He has made over 4 recoveries and won 5.7 duels on average. Cunha has all the traits to establish himself as a regular starter for Man United.

Cunha could be seen as an ideal attacking midfield partner for Bruno Fernandes. He has been most successful as a no.10 for Wolves, but was primarily a centre-forward earlier in his playing career.

Amorim may also play him as a centre-forward ahead of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who have fail to hit the ground running. The duo have just 6 league goals this term compared to Cunha’s 13.

Cunha, described as a ‘special‘ player by manager Vitor Pereira, has a £64 million release clause in his contract. Wolves could negotiate payment terms, but may not provide a discount on the price.

Wolves are almost guaranteed to stay in the Premier League next season which puts them in a strong position to discuss Cunha’s future. Cunha could be tempted to join United over Liverpool or Arsenal due to assured playing time.

With a World Cup coming up next year, Cunha would not want to join an elite club as a rotational player. He has already expressed his regrets over missing out on Brazil’s squad in 2022 and seems determined to make the cut in 2026.