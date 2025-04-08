Premier League
Tottenham plot swoop to sign Chelsea star Noni Madueke
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Noni Madueke, as per Football Insider.
The 23-year-old was initially at the Lilywhites’ youth system before joining PSV Eindhoven back in 2018. Having been impressed by the Englishman’s impressive performances for the Eredivisie giants, the Blues opted to hire him a couple of years ago.
However, he hasn’t been able to secure his place in Chelsea’s starting eleven and Football Insider report that Enzo Maresca is open to sanctioning his departure as the former Leicester City boss believes Madueke won’t fit in his system.
Therefore, Spurs are willing to bring him back by taking advantage of his current situation at Stamford Bridge and could make a concrete approach this summer.
The forward wants to secure his place in the England squad so he wants to play regularly and develop his career. Therefore, he might be open to moving to the North London club.
Madueke to Tottenham
The 23-year-old still has five years left in his current contract and is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt. Therefore, Chelsea are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.
Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert are the two options Ange Postecoglou currently has to deploy on the right flank. However, neither has managed to showcase consistency this season, therefore, perhaps, the Lilywhites are planning to add more depth to this position. Dejan Kulusevski can also play in the right flank but has featured in midfield mostly in recent times.
Madueke is a left-footed winger and has made 12 goal contributions in all competitions thus far this season. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also has the efficiency of creating opportunities for fellow attackers.
Although he has struggled at Chelsea recently, he is still very young and can turn his future around going forward. Changing the environment could even help him achieve that.
Therefore, Madueke could be a useful acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him for a reasonable price. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually formalise their interest in signing him this summer.
Meanwhile, following a 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League, Tottenham will face off against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night.
