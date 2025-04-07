Viktor Gyokeres’ agent set to meet with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta

Arsenal are gearing up to host Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, April 8th. The Whites might not be the only party the Gunners might be looking forward to welcoming as it has emerged that another key figure could be present at the home of the Londoners during the European Cup game.

Football Transfers has claimed that Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres’ agent is expected to meet with Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, on Tuesday with his client’s possible transfer to the Premier League side set to be a topic of discussion. After a terrific campaign in Portugal, the 26-year-old is widely expected to be on the move this summer.

Sporting Lisbon’s asking price for Gyokeres is reportedly set at £63 million and while Manchester United were heavily linked with his capture in recent months, it remains to be seen if the Swedish international is still their priority given recent advancements made in the club’s pursuit of Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen.

The perfect addition to Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres for £63 million would be a dream signing for Arsenal. Apart from hammering 43 goals this season, the striker has also assisted 11 times in all competitions, which is a testament of the creative aspect of his game too. Mikel Arteta would welcome a player who excels in the creative department as well as it would help him get the best out of the wingers too.

Arsenal would also find comfort in the fact that Gyokeres has a reasonable amount of experience under his belt, while his prime years are yet to come as well. Plus, having played in England, albeit in the Championship, the player will also know what to expect while playing for the Gunners and therefore, he is likely to encounter almost no issues settling into the team.