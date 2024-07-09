Liverpool line up summer swoop for Rayan Ait-Nouri

Liverpool have set their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri for a potential move to Anfield this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old enjoyed his most impressive season in the English top flight since arriving from Ligue 1 side, Angers in 2021. He featured in 38 matches across all competitions and his impressive performances have put him on the radar of Liverpool for a potential switch this summer.

According to Football Insider, signing a left-back is a top priority for Liverpool this summer and Ait-Nouri has been earmarked as a prime target.

The report adds the Merseyside club are looking to sign Algeria International to provide cover and competition for first-choice left-back and current club’s vice-captain, Andy Robertson who has played 297 games for the club since joining in 2017.

In what could serve as a boost to Liverpool, the defensive ace shares the same agency with current Liverpool stars Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota – Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute agency.

Ait-Nouri’s contract at the Molineux Stadium will run until 2026 with an option of another year and is valued at €35m (£29m) by Transfermarkt.

Backup option

Ait-Nouri is a quality left back whose marauding runs down the left wing are identical to Robertson’s. His wand of a left foot provides pin-point crosses for his teammates and he is always involved in attacks where he excels more.

The Algeria International was a key part of Wolves’ attack down the left wing and was most times found in the penalty area to either finish up a move or create goalscoring opportunities.

Head coach, Arne Slot favours his left-backs to be offensively reliant while also quick enough to cover his trails in defence, so Ait-Nouri fits the bill.

Playing a possession-based football like he did at Feyenoord would favour Ait-Nouri who is a menace to opposing defenders with his on-ball and off-ball movements – creating spaces for the left winger as well as overloads in attack.

While his defensive capability isn’t spectacular, having a dependable defence marshalled by Virgil van Dijk could shield the 23-year-old to allow him to portray his attacking strengths upfront.

However, being a backup and playing under the tutelage of Robertson could help horn his defensive abilities and overall style of play to fit in perfectly into Slot’s football system.