Tottenham eye move to sign West Ham target Evan Ndicka

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United target and AS Roma star Evan Ndicka, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful time with Eintracht Frankfurt, winning the Europa League, before leaving as a free agent to join the Giallorossi ahead of last season.

The African helped his side qualify for the Europa League last term. This season, he has made one assist and kept 12 clean sheets in 30 Serie A appearances.

Roma endured a difficult start to this season but have been in stellar form under Claudio Ranieri in recent times, winning seven consecutive league games. They haven’t lost in the Italian top flight since December.

As a result, they have now forced themselves into the conversation to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four, sitting four points off fourth-placed Bologna.

Battle

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey says that Spurs have been keeping a close eye on Ndicka’s performances this season and could make a concrete approach to secure his service.

From our partner tips.gg

Although the African, valued at around 21m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract with Roma, he would be open to leaving to test himself in the Premier League.

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the North London club as West Ham are also interested in him. Additionally, AFC Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion are plotting a swoop for him.

The Cherries’ football operation president Tiago Pinto hired Ndicka at Roma and he could play a key role in luring the defender to Vitality Stadium by defeating rivals in this race.

Ndicka, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a left-footed centre-back. Spurs have struggled with injury problems at the back so they are seemingly willing to add depth in this area.

On the other hand, West Ham bolstered the backline by signing Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo last summer. But, their new manager Graham Potter is now seemingly planning to sign a new defender ahead of next season.

Ndicka is a talented player and possesses the physicality to play in the Premier League. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or West Ham should either club purchase him.