Arsenal plotting shock transfer for Antony in the summer transfer window

Arsenal are set for a massive rebuild in the summer with Mikel Arteta confirming that the board has ambitious plans in the transfer window. The Gunners could significantly revamp their offensive department and it seems as if they have identified a surprising target as they look to add competition for Bukayo Saka.

Spanish source Todo Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Arsenal are pondering over a shock swoop for Manchester United winger Antony, who has enjoyed a rampant start to life at Real Betis, who he joined in loan in the winter. After four goals and as many assists for the La Liga side, it is fair to say that the 25-year-old’s stock is back on the rise.

Real Betis are themselves very impressed with Antony and could attempt a permanent switch for him during the summer. Manuel Pellegrini has already described him as a ‘very special’ player but it remains to be seen if the Andalusians have the resources to fund a transfer for the Brazilian international while also being able to afford his wages.

Arsenal transfer dependent on personal factors

There might be some truth in Antony’s links with Arsenal considering their interest in signing a right winger. However, whether or not the player opts in favour of joining them could come down to his personal preferences. It is no secret he has struggled for life in England, but a fresh start in Spain has helped him thrive, thus confirming that the setting around a player indeed has a huge influence on his form and performances.

If Antony is serious about rejuvenating his career which earned him a high reputation at Ajax Amsterdam, he could be willing to make monetary compromises to secure a permanent move to Real Betis, where he has also played regular minutes in the last few weeks. That said, if he is open to joining Arsenal, a transfer would not be too hard for the Londoners to get over the line.

Manchester United are prepared to part with many of their assets in the summer and with Antony’s transfer to Old Trafford not having worked out, the Red Devils could cash in on him for a reasonable transfer fee as it would help them knock off the forward’s wage liability off their books as well.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the exciting winger’s future this summer as a transfer to Real Betis seems like the most logical solution at this point in time but if Antony feels like he has some unfinished business in England, Arsenal could have their man.