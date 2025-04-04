Arsenal open talks to sign Nico Williams

Arsenal have opened talks over an ambitious swoop to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer, according to Footmercato.

The Spain international attracted significant interest last summer, with top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona keen on securing his services. However, a transfer didn’t materialise, as the forward opted to extend his contract and remain at the San Mamés Stadium.

Arsenal have emerged as the latest club to indicate interest in the 22-year-old as Footmercato claims that the Gunners are ‘on the case’ of signing the winger this summer.

The French outlet adds that Arsenal’s recently appointed sporting director, Andrea Berta, has met with Williams’ representatives in recent days to discuss the possibility of bringing the speedy winger to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners face stern competition in the race to sign the €200k (£166k)-per-week star. The report adds that Spanish giant Barcelona still retain an interest in the youngster, while Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are also in the race for his signature.

Williams signed a four-year contract extension in 2023 but it’s believed to include a release clause worth around £48m, which would be a bargain for a player of his quality and potential.

Reinforcement on the left flank

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Raheem Sterling on the left flank. Although Mikel Arteta has preferably played Sterling on the right, the Englishman on loan from Chelsea is also comfortable on the left.

For Martinelli, the Brazilian has occasionally been brilliant, with his best form of the season coming at left wing during Bukayo Saka’s injury absence.

Trossard, on the other hand, has a year left on his contract, and at 30, the Belgian’s form is beginning to wane compared to when he first arrived at the Emirates in January 2023.

Adding Williams to the Gunners squad would provide Arteta with a more consistent and reliable option on the left wing.

The Spaniard’s flair, pace, and inventiveness make him a perfect fit for Arteta’s fluid attacking setup, which has produced 55 goals this season—the third-highest in the league.

With European giants like Barcelona and Bayern reported to be in the race for Williams, Arsenal may need to act swiftly to secure his signature in the summer.