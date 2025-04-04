Liverpool ‘keen’ on signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler

Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Fenerbahce ahead of last season, the youngster won La Liga and Champions League trophy last term but struggled to find regular game time.

This season the situation has improved a bit compared to last campaign, still, he hasn’t been able to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven, making only eight starts in the Spanish top-flight and Europe’s elite club competition.

Now, Caught Offside claim that if Guler continues to remain on the periphery between now and the end of this season, he might seek to leave Los Blancos to play regularly and develop his career.

Liverpool are ‘keen’ on purchasing him having monitored his development closely in recent times. However, one thing could complicate the move as the youngster was recently engaged in a spat on social media with Dominik Szoboszlai following the Turkish versus Hungary clash in the international break.

Guler to Liverpool

The 20-year-old, valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt, has a contract until 2029 with the Spanish giants so they are likely to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in.

From our partner tips.gg

The report claim that apart from Liverpool, Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Sevilla and Real Sociedad have all registered their interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation.

Guler is a versatile midfielder as he is comfortable playing in the No.10 position but can also provide cover on the right flank. Moreover, he can be deployed in the box-to-box role.

Although the 20-year-old hasn’t been able to secure his place in Real Madrid’s first eleven, he has been a key player for the Turkiye national team. The youngster even displayed impressive performances in the European Championship last summer.

He is certainly a top-class player and possesses the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world. Therefore, he would be a great acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to lure him away from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the upcoming transfer window.