Liverpool could sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona if Virgil van Dijk departs the club

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk’s future remains up in the air with less than three months to go before his contract expires. And while it had looked as if the Reds had made some inroads with regards to an extension, there has been no promising update in recent times, possibly hinting at the Dutchman departing Anfield at the end of the campaign.

With Arne Slot having massive shoes to fill in the event of his compatriot’s exit, Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min) has reported that Liverpool could make an attempt to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona this summer. The Uruguayan international may be available for £58 million this summer and would be a great addition to the Premier League leaders’ squad.

Araujo is an exceptional centre back, who thrives in getting the better of his man with intelligent positioning and by imposing his physical presence. His height makes him strong in the aerial duels too, while having been at Barcelona for nearly seven years, he has also developed an excellent passing range and decision-making with the ball at his feet.

A long-term option for Liverpool

Ronald Araujo has the experience of playing in the biggest stages of the Champions League, while also being a La Liga winner with Barcelona. The 26-year-old could bring in some important experience to Liverpool and with the best years of his career yet to come, he promises to be the ideal replacement for Virgil van Dijk at the club.

Hansi Flick has extensively used Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi in his backline this season and if Araujo’s situation with respect to game time does not improve, he might consider leaving Barca this summer in spite of committing to a new contract in January itself. Liverpool will have their eyes closely on his situation, though it goes without saying, they will prioritise Van Dijk’s extension before dipping into the transfer market.