Man Utd battling with Liverpool to sign Assane Diao

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Como star Assane Diao, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Italian side have had a promising campaign in Serie A under Cesc Fábregas since gaining promotion last term, sitting in mid-table with 30 points from as many games.

They splashed money in recent transfer windows and purchased a few highly talented players with Nico Paz and Diao being among them.

The Argentinian has shone in Serie A and as a result, he has been attracting the attention of several big clubs around Europe. Now, Fichajes claim that Diao’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed as Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him.

Apart from the Red Devils, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also expressed their interest in securing his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Battle

Diao would be open to taking the next step in his career so he might leave if he receives a formal proposal. However, Como don’t want to let him leave unless they receive a lucrative offer with the African’s existing deal set to run until 2029.

The 19-year-old is comfortable playing on either flank and has netted five goals in 11 league starts for Como since joining from Real Betis in the winter window.

Man Utd are said to be planning to revamp the flanks this summer. They are ready to cash-in on Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony, who have all been out on loan, at the end of this season. Moreover, Alejandro Garnacho has also been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

On the other hand, Liverpool would have to hire a new right winger if Mohamed Salah eventually leaves as a free agent at the end of this season.

Diao is a highly talented youngster and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.