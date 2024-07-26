Man Utd to hijack rivals’ deal to sign Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United are reportedly planning to hijack West Ham United’s deal to sign Noussair Mazraoui this summer, as per the German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s current contract set to expire at the end of next season, the Red Devils are said to be keen on cashing in on him to recoup some transfer fee.

Therefore, Man Utd are exploring the market to sign a new right-back and have identified the Moroccan as the primary target.

West Ham United were reportedly keen on signing the defender and writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that the Hammers already agreed on a deal in principle with Bayern Munich worth around £13m [€15.5m] in guaranteed fee plus £3m [€4m] in add-ons.

However, the journalist says that Mazraoui has rejected to join West Ham and therefore, the Hammers have now left the race to secure his signature. Plettenberg further claims that Man Utd are now pushing to get the deal done after hijacking West Ham’s move, and talks are already at an advanced stage.

Mazraoui to Man Utd

Plettenberg wrote:

“Noussair Mazraoui deal with West Ham is OFF! No agreement on agent‘s side has been reached. Despite the agreement between the clubs (15,5 + 4) and on player‘s side West Ham now have left the negotiations. Manchester United now pushing to sign Mazraoui. Advanced talks.”

French journalist Santi Aouna, in the meantime, has reported that Mazraoui has offers from other clubs but he is keen on reuniting with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The pair previously worked together at Ajax Amsterdam and enjoyed a successful time.

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd signing a new right-back is completely dependent on Wan-Bissaka’s departure and therefore, Ten Hag’s side wouldn’t be able to sign Mazraoui unless the former Crystal Palace man leaves.

The good news is that West Ham have now reportedly turned their attention to Wan-Bissaka after missing out on Mazraoui.

Having already hijacked AC Milan’s deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee and Real Madrid’s move for Leny Yoro, the Red Devils are now on the verge of completing yet another transfer hijack.

Mazraoui is a talented player and could be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag’s side eventually manage to secure the African’s signature in this transfer window to bolster their backline.