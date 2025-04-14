Man Utd battling with Arsenal to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, as per Caught Offside.

The 25-year-old burst onto the scene having displayed impressive performances for Fiorentina. However, his development has been halted since moving to Allianz Stadium back in 2022.

He was even struggling to play regularly under Thiago Motta this season and following his departure, the Serbian has started in the last three consecutive games under new manager, Igor Tudor. He even guided his team to victory against Lecce in Serie A last weekend by registering two assists.

Vlahovic will enter the final year of his current contract this summer and since he is currently earning high wages, Caught Offside state that Juventus have found it difficult to agree on a fresh term with him. Therefore, they are open to cashing-in on him during the off-season to avoid losing him for free next year.

Man Utd are ‘seriously interested’ in signing the forward and they aren’t the only club interested in him as Chelsea, Newcastle United and Arsenal are also in this race. Moreover, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are plotting a swoop for him as well.

The report say Premier League clubs could launch a formal £39m proposal to get the deal done. However, Juventus want at least £43m to let the striker leave.

After joining the Red Devils from Atalanta ahead of last season, Hojlund scored 10 Premier League goals last term. It was thought that he would improve this campaign, instead, things have gone downhill.

Joshua Zirkzee was purchased last summer to support the Dane but the Dutchman hasn’t been able to showcase his best either and has now picked up a hamstring problem. Therefore, Ruben Amorim might have to end the campaign with underperforming Hojlund as the only striker option.

On the other hand, Arsenal have been exploring the options to upgrade the striker position and have been linked with a host of names. The Gunners hold a long-term interest in Vlahovic as they reportedly went head-to-head with the Bianconeri to sign him but the Italian giants eventually won the race.

Vlahovic hasn’t been at his best in recent years and might turn his future around going forward. However, it will be a huge gamble should United or Arsenal opt to hire him.