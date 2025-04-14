Chelsea confident about beating Manchester United to sign Liam Delap

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca called Nicolas Jackson the ‘perfect number nine’ last week but with the Senegalese faltering in the final third, it is expected for the club to sign a striker in the summer. Though they have been linked to some of Europe’s most potent marksmen, one of their standout targets has been Liam Delap, who has 12 Premier League goals this season.

Apart from Chelsea, Delap has been of interest to Manchester United too and is expected to leave Ipswich Town in the summer with the Tractor Boys among the favourites to be relegated back to the Championship. Consequent to dropping down from the Premier League, Delap’s release clause is set to be worth £30 million, an affordable fee for his interested parties.

GiveMeSport has reported that Chelsea ‘believe’ that Delap wants to join them this season, ahead of Man United. The Blues are looking to make an ‘early move’ for the 22-year-old, the report has added, and hope to close out an agreement for him before the Red Devils can lodge their interest in the former Manchester City star.

A solid low-cost signing for Chelsea

Liam Delap’s numbers for Ipswich Town provide for good reading, especially considering he has scored more than one-third of their Premier League goals this season. For a team like Chelsea, he will surely produce better numbers given the service the Blues’ players will provide him in the box. And at only £30 million, he is an investment worth making.

Enzo Maresca has already shown his admiration towards the Englishman’s qualities as he labelled him as a ‘fantastic’ player before Chelsea and Ipswich met at the weekend, so the manager could also welcome his signing with open arms. It will be interesting to see if the board views Delap as a good enough player to lead their line or prefers investing in a more lethal goal-scorer as well to compete with the former Manchester City star.