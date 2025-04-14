Man Utd & Chelsea to table bid to sign Rayan Chekri

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly preparing to table a formal proposal to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Chekri, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through Les Gones’s youth system, the 21-year-old has established himself as a key player for his boyhood club. He has been in excellent form this season, scoring 11 goals and registering 18 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The Red Devils have been drawn to play against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-final and the youngsters netted the late equaliser in the first leg. So, United can watch him closely in the return leg at Old Trafford before making a potential move.

Now, Fichajes claim that Man Utd are looking to add creativity and freshness to their attack and have earmarked the Frenchman as a key option. They are already preparing to submit a formal proposal to secure his service.

Lyon ideally want to keep hold of him but considering he will enter the final year of his current contract this summer, Les Gones might be forced to sell him to avoid losing him for free next year. In that case, they are ready to let him leave for a fee of around £20m.

However, Chelsea are also in this race. The Blues like signing young talents and believe Cherki would be a great acquisition so they are also preparing to launch a formal bid to get the deal done.

Cherki is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank as well as in the attacking midfield position. He is even comfortable with both feet.

Man Utd have been exploring options to sign CAMs to help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation. The Portuguese boss doesn’t use wingers so United are open to letting Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho, who have been sent out on loan, leave the club.

Cherki might be an excellent option for Amorim’s side. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window by beating the West London club in this race.