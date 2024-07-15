Arsenal interested in signing Donyell Malen, Liverpool also keen



According to German outlet Bild, Arsenal could face competition from Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen during the ongoing transfer window.

Malen recently completed his 3rd season with Dortmund. He was in-and-out of the starting line-up for them, but was still impressive with 15 goals and 5 assists from 38 appearances in all competitions.

Bild now reveal that both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the former PSV Eindhoven man, who is free to leave Dortmund for £34 million. There have been no formal bids on the table as of now.

Arsenal advantage

Malen was predominantly a centre-forward during his time at PSV, but he has featured in multiple roles at Dortmund. He has been most successful from the right wing with 0.73 goal contributions per game.

This could be a reason behind the interest from the Gunners, who are eyeing a deputy behind Bukayo Saka. Saka has been extraordinary from the right flank, but his workload has to be managed better.

The Arsenal graduate has often played 90 minutes in every league game under manager Mikel Arteta. He has sustained minor knocks in the process, but has managed to overcome them with his superb recovery levels.

However, the Gunners need a quality option who can be called upon from the bench. Reiss Nelson was considered as a possible solution, but the Englishman failed to make an impression in the last season.

Malen could be the answer. Liverpool could also see him as a back-up behind Mohamed Salah on the right wing, but Arsenal may have the advantage in the transfer race due to their former association with Malen.

Earlier last season, the 25-year-old admitted that it would be a beautiful dream to return to the Premier League and added that he would like to return to Arsenal, having previously left the club as a teenager.

Arsenal should have an edge over Liverpool, should they agree payment terms for Malen with Dortmund.