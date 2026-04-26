Man Utd plan to launch swoop to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

Manchester United are plotting an audacious swoop to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão next summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

A return to UEFA Champions League action at Old Trafford for the first time since the 2023–24 campaign now appears increasingly likely, with United currently occupying third position and holding an eight-point cushion over Brighton & Hove Albion in sixth.

Much of that revival can be credited to interim head coach Michael Carrick, who assumed control from Ruben Amorim in January.

Under his leadership, United have recorded eight victories from their last 12 Premier League matches — matching the total they managed across their opening 21 fixtures of the season, during which they also registered just eight wins.

After exiting at the group stage in their previous Champions League campaign, strengthening multiple areas of the squad with world-class players will be essential if they are to mount a deeper run.

According to Schira, United are looking to sign two midfielders and a new left winger to reinforce their squad next summer.

Several midfield options have been linked in recent weeks, and the Italian journalist has now revealed that one of the wingers the club are looking to sign is Leão.

Audacious swoop

Ahead of a potential summer move, United’s scouts will be present at the San Siro to watch the Portuguese international in action as Milan take on Juventus on Sunday in the Serie A, according to the report.

Despite his qualities, the versatile winger has come under scrutiny recently due to on-pitch scuffles with teammates and fans.

He was jeered off after the disappointing 3-0 defeat to Udinese a few weeks ago and has had a few tense moments with his teammate, Christian Pulisic.

The 26-year-old has also shown profligacy in front of goal, which has been a key reason for his tussle, all of which could play in United’s favour in keeping the valuation just possibly lower than his £56m Transfermarkt valuation.

This has fuelled speculations that he could depart the club at the end of the season, with United now showing interest as they continue their rebuild.

Having made over 250 senior appearances, provided over 140 goal contributions, including 13 this season, and won numerous club and personal accolades, including the Serie A MVP after winning the title in the 2021-22 campaign, Leão’s top-flight experience would prove useful to United’s attack, should he join the club next summer.