Arsenal make contact to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler in the summer

Arsenal could end up finishing second in the Premier League for a fourth straight year having let a dominant lead slip, while a difficult challenge in Atletico Madrid awaits them in the Champions League semi-final.

If they end up going another year without a piece of silverware, Mikel Arteta’s future would come under scrutiny along with that of several other players, with numerous new signings also expected to be on the horizon.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal have already made contact with the representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler over potentially recruiting him in the upcoming transfer window during the summer.

He has been in fine form for Madrid this season with six goals and 14 assists in all competitions, and is valued at £78 million. The Turk will miss the remainder of the campaign with injury but will look to build on his numbers at this summer’s World Cup.

Arsenal move a possibility for Guler

Arda Guler does not plan on departing Real Madrid this summer, according to the source, although depending on who is the Spanish outfit’s coach next season could play a key role in determining his future at the club.

Though he has played extensively this season, the 21-year-old’s playing time has largely been consistent due to Jude Bellingham’s injuries and with Nico Paz also potentially returning to the Bernabeu next year, Guler may well be sold to rebuild other areas.

Should Madrid be prepared to get rid of the player, they will look to earn a significant amount from his sale by leveraging his form this season to their advantage whereas on his part, Guler will look for assurances regarding his role at the club.

Whether or not Arsenal are prepared to fit him into their plans, in his preferred number 10 position, ahead of Martin Odegaard will be interesting to see and might be a key factor in making or breaking the deal.