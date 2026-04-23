Tottenham battling with Arsenal to sign Ibrahim Maza

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following James Maddison’s serious knee injury, the Lilywhites decided to reinforce the creative midfield position by purchasing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig last summer.

However, the Dutchman has displayed inconsistent performances this season, making 13 goal contributions in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are interested in signing a new No.10 and have identified Maza as a serious option, having been impressed by his performances this season.

However, the Lilywhites have surprisingly found themselves in the relegation zone, sitting two points behind safety. So, it would be difficult for them to attract top-class talents like Maza if they eventually fail to retain their top-flight status.

The report state that apart from Tottenham, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus are also in this race. Moreover, Diego Simeone’s side have even held preliminary contact over this deal.

However, Arsenal are also keen on signing the 20-year-old and are ‘confident’ of sealing the deal by defeating other clubs in this race. The Gunners see Maza as an ideal long-term replacement for Martin Odegaard, who has struggled with fitness problems this campaign.

Battle

Maza joined Leverkusen from Hertha Berlin last summer and still has a contract until 2030. So, Leverkusen are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to sell him and want up to £56m.

Maza is a technically gifted creative midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the flanks and false nine positions if needed.

The youngster has displayed promising performances at BayArena this season, making 10 goal contributions in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been helping his side push for a European place finish, sitting only two points behind sixth-placed Hoffenheim.

Maza is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites or the Emirates club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.