Arsenal
Martinelli and Gyokeres back: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Newcastle United
From being league leaders only a couple of weeks ago, Arsenal find themselves chasing Manchester City with only a handful of fixtures remaining in the Premier League as they face Newcastle United on matchday 34 at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow.
Mikel Arteta’s side has lost its last four domestic outings and has only one win in all competitions in the last five matches, and it is vital that the team picks up all points against the Magpies in the upcoming match.
Here is how the Gunners’ starting eleven is expected to look like.
Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to start in goal for Arsenal.
Defenders – Cristhian Mosquera played at right back last time in Jurrien Timber’s absence and might be employed as the full back again, while Piero Hincapie could also retain his place on the left side. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba could round off an unchanged defensive quartet for the hosts.
Changes higher up the pitch
Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are expected to retain their places in the double pivot with Mikel Arteta unlikely to rest any players ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final versus Atletico Madrid. That means even Martin Odegaard might be in the team as the number 10.
Bukayo Saka remains sidelined by injury, so Noni Madueke is once again the favourite to play on the right wing but a change may be in store on the left flank with Eberechi Eze likely to make way for Gabriel Martinelli.
Forward – Viktor Gyokeres was benched against Manchester City last weekend but could be back in the side as the leader of the line this time around against Newcastle United.
Here is how the Arsenal team is expected to look like on paper.
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