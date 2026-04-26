Liverpool now plotting swoop to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter

Liverpool are closely monitoring Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries ahead of a potential move to Anfield next summer, as per Nicolo Schira.

Despite significant investment last summer, incessant injuries to first-team regulars have forced Arne Slot to utilise available players in unfamiliar positions.

The right-back position has been affected the most after Conor Bradley suffered a season-ending injury in January, while Jeremie Frimpong has been injured for 117 days since joining Liverpool, missing 25 games in the process.

This has led to Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and even Wataru Endo featuring in the position whenever the natural options were injured.

With the summer approaching, the Reds are now exploring natural fullbacks who would be reliable, and the club have now turned their attention to Dumfries.

According to Schira, Liverpool are closely monitoring Dumfries’ situation at Inter ahead of a potential transfer to Anfield in the summer.

The Italian journalist adds that the Dutchman has a meagre £21m release clause in his contract, and the Merseyside club are now evaluating whether to make a summer swoop for the versatile fullback.

Liverpool evaluating Dumfries swoop

In a January report, Schira claimed that Liverpool had opened talks with Dumfries’ representatives about his transfer, so it’ll be interesting to see how the deal plays out as the summer window approaches.

Since completing his move from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, Denzel Dumfries has established himself as a key figure at Inter, amassing 203 appearances across all competitions while providing 54 goal contributions.

Operating predominantly as a wing-back, he has developed a reputation as one of the most dangerous attacking fullbacks across Europe’s top five leagues in recent seasons, and he could provide attacking qualities from the fullback position reminiscent of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s time at the club.

His physicality would also prove invaluable for the Reds, and he could be a key asset in stopping opposition attacks from the right, which have often been targeted this season.

The Netherlands international mirrors several traits of Frimpong, and with both competing for the same position at the international level, it is unsurprising that Liverpool are now evaluating him as a potential option to provide competition for his incessantly injured compatriot.