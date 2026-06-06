Man Utd really interested in landing Elliot Anderson



According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are keen on landing the signature of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer.

The Red Devils have been proactive since the beginning of the month, and they have already secured a verbal agreement to land Atalanta midfielder Ederson in a deal worth £35 million plus add-ons.

Man United are lining up another midfield signing, and Romano has now revealed that the Red Devils are ‘really interested’ in securing the services of Anderson from Forest in the upcoming transfer window.

The respected journalist added that Man City have made the first transfer offer for the Englishman. Forest are reportedly eyeing more than £100 million to sanction the sale of the 23-year-old star.

Doubtful

Anderson has established himself as one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League. He only made his England debut last year but has already boarded the flight to North America for the World Cup. The ex-Newcastle United man is widely expected to accompany Declan Rice in the heart of the Three Lions’ midfield at the tournament.

Man City seem determined to prise him away prior to the big showpiece, but Forest are playing hardball in negotiations. For United, Anderson would be a dream signing and an upgrade on Casemiro, who is set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30. Anderson had a tremendous 2025/26 league season with an average of 8 duels & 3 tackles won with 8 recoveries per game.

He also dazzled with his range of distribution and ability to make goal contributions for the Tricky Trees. He would be a better signing than Ederson for the Manchester giants, but a deal seems unlikely due to the huge valuation set. United have been more cautious with their spending over the past 18 months.

With the need to add more depth in the left-back, left wing and centre-forward positions, they may not spend more than £100 million to land Anderson. There are no plans to overpay or enter a bidding war with Man City. The midfielder also appears to have made up his mind to join the Cityzens. Hence, United appear unlikely to sign him despite the concrete interest.