Man Utd set to submit formal offer to sign Carlos Baleba

Manchester United are keen on signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Over the past two campaigns, Baleba has emerged as one of the most in-demand prospects in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old’s rise has been rapid since completing a move from Lille OSC in the summer of 2023 as a replacement for Moises Caicedo, who departed for Chelsea in a record-breaking move during the same window.

He has since cemented his place as a key figure in the starting XI and recently reached his 108th appearance for the Seagulls in a 3–0 victory over Chelsea.

Last summer, he was a subject of keen interest from Man Utd, but a move failed to materialise, and he eventually remained at the AMEX Stadium, where he has featured in 31 games across all competitions.

While the Red Devils have been linked with other midfielders, it appears they remain keen on signing Baleba, as Nicolo Schira claims that the defensive midfielder remains a target for the club after agreeing personal terms with him last summer.

Brighton open to Baleba sale

In a boost to United, the Italian journalist adds that Brighton are now open to the youngster’s departure when the transfer window opens, with the 13-time Premier League champions now set to battle with Chelsea for his signature.

However, Michael Carrick’s side are looking to steal a march on their Premier League rivals, with Schira reporting that the Champions League hopefuls are preparing to submit a formal offer to Brighton for Baleba’s transfer to Old Trafford next season.

After spending significantly to bolster their attack last summer, midfield reinforcement will be one of United’s primary focuses this time, especially with Champions League qualification now increasingly likely.

Casemiro has also confirmed he’ll depart the club at the end of the season, while Manu Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain after failing to live up to expectations since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

A move for Baleba makes sense, as he would give United a reliable, natural holding midfielder capable of orchestrating play.

However, with Chelsea also interested, the Red Devils will need to act swiftly by submitting a significant offer above his £47m Transfermarkt valuation to trump the free-spending Blues in the race for his signature.