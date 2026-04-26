Liverpool & Man Utd battling to sign Micky van de Ven from Tottenham

Manchester United and Liverpool are in battle over a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s centre-back Micky van de Ven next summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Both clubs are currently battling to secure Champions League qualification, with the Red Devils sitting in third place on 58 points, two more than the defending Premier League champions after 33 games.

On the other hand, their rivals Tottenham have had a torrid campaign so far and, despite significant reinforcements in the summer, now find themselves in a relegation scrap, sitting 18th.

With relegation fears looming, there are growing speculations that several key players could depart the club in the summer, and rivals are already positioning themselves as potential destinations for their key players.

One of Tottenham’s key players who could depart is Van de Ven, according to Schira, who claims that Man Utd and Liverpool have expressed interest in signing the 6ft 3in centre-back in the summer.

However, a deal won’t be easy, as the 25-year-old is highly regarded at the club and was named vice-captain last summer by former coach Thomas Frank.

Tottenham value Van de Ven highly

Hence, with a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that runs until 2029, it’s no surprise the Italian transfer journalist reports that Spurs have placed a sky-high £77m price tag on the Dutchman, amid interest from Liverpool and United.

While it is unclear if Tottenham would allow him to depart, Van de Ven would undoubtedly be a solid addition to either club’s backline next season.

For Liverpool, the Netherlands international’s speed fits perfectly into their high-line system, with a top speed of 37.38 km/h, making him the fastest player in Premier League history.

With Virgil van Dijk turning 35 in July, the Reds captain’s performances indicate he’s not at his rampaging best, and his compatriot could be a worthy successor and more so as the newly signed pair of Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, who would both need time to build match fitness following their long-term injuries.

United, on the other hand, could hand Lisandro Martinez a formidable centre-back partner with the addition of Van de Ven as they look to once again compete for major honours.

Both clubs also have Dutch contingents in their squads who will try to convince the centre-back, but in the end, it’ll come down to financial offers, so it’ll be interesting to see which club triggers Tottenham’s £77m price tag.