Romano confirms Arsenal have made contact with Merino



According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have made initial contact with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino ahead of a possible transfer bid.

The Gunners are on the cusp of signing Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The Italian star is undergoing his medical and could soon join his new teammates for the pre-season tour of the United States. As per Romano, the club will make a formal move for a new midfielder in the coming days and Merino is on their radar.

Romano added that the club have not presented any offer to sign the Euro 2024 winner, but there have been talks on the player’s side, he posted on X: “Arsenal have still not presented any official bid for Mikel Merino as their focus was on sealing Calafiori deal. Formal contacts for new midfielder will start in the next days with Merino in the list, approaches took place on player side.”

Quality signing

Arsenal have been slow with their transfer proceedings this summer. They are yet to confirm an outfield acquisition, but Calafiori’s transfer should be announced by the weekend. Their next focus could be a new midfielder and Romano has confirmed that the club have approached the player’s side over Merino.

The ex-Newcastle United man is one of the best midfielders in Europe’s top-5 leagues when it comes to winning duels. He won an outstanding 326 duels in the recent campaign where the 2nd best was Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes. The Spaniard has also excelled with his recoveries, tackles and the ability to clear his lines with good effect.

The midfielder has lagged behind with his distribution over the years, but he could fare much better in a strong possession-based side in the form of Arsenal. Merino, who scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists for Sociedad last season, would be a quality signing for the Gunners, particularly with a low asking price of £21 million. The ‘world-class‘ star could be used in a rotational role by manager Mikel Arteta next term depending on the demands of the game.

Barcelona are also admirers of the highly-experienced midfielder, but Arsenal have the advantage at the moment with the La Liga giants needing to sell Frenkie de Jong to buy him. The Spanish outfit are prioritising the signings of Nico Williams and Dani Olmo and believe it is financially impossible to afford Merino without de Jong’s exit.