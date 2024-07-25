Arsenal move into pole position to sign Merino



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal could be the next destination for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino amid interest from Barcelona.

The Gunners have already signed goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent basis from Brentford this summer. They are also close to sealing the signature of defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. Sport now claim that the Gunners are likely to win the race for Merino with Barcelona having other priorities.

The Catalan giants are currently focused on strengthening their attack with the signings of Nico Williams and Dani Olmo from Athletic Bilbao and RB Leipzig respectively. They have informed Merino that it is financially impossible to sign him unless they part ways with midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

As a result, Sport reckon that Merino could be Premier League bound with Arsenal. The Spaniard, who has prior experience of playing in the Premier League with Newcastle United, could be signed for €25 million (£21 million) with his Sociedad contract due to expire at the end of next season.

Transfer boost

Arsenal have been linked with Merino since the start of the summer transfer window and the speculation has only intensified. The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta believes he can add something different to the squad and the club have been handed a boost with Barcelona not in a position to sign him.

Merino would be a quality addition to the Arsenal ranks. He has a tireless work rate and likes to high press his opponents. The Spaniard won a stunning 326 duels in the Spanish La Liga last season. It was the most across Europe’s top-5 leagues with Bruno Guimaraes coming 2nd with 286.

The ‘world-class‘ star has also impressed with his recoveries, tackles and ability to clear his lines. He has all the attributes to suit the Premier League and Arsenal seem in pole position to sign him as things stand. If Merino gives the green light, a transfer could be finalised within a short notice.