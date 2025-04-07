Manchester United make Victor Osimhen ‘first option’ for the summer

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford by Manchester City in Sunday’s derby as they remained 13th in the Premier League standings 31 games into the campaign. They have won just two of their previous five outings in the English top flight and goal-scoring is particularly a concern with the team having found the back of the net only 37 times in the league.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have both struggled in the final third and Manchester United are anticipating a striker’s signing this summer. According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have made Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen their ‘first option’ for the transfer window off the back of his terrific campaign on loan at Galatasaray.

Osimhen has 28 goals and five assists for the Turkish giants, who are also keen on his permanent acquisition. It is believed, however, that the Nigerian international’s preferred destination is England and at £63 million, he is a very affordable option for United, who are prepared to offload Alejandro Garnacho in a swap deal given Napoli’s interest in the winger.

United likely to be favourites for Osimhen

Though Victor Osimhen would ideally prefer playing for a UEFA Champions League participant, neither top four side in the Premier League this season has advanced its interest in him, whereas qualifying for the top continental competition remains possible for Manchester United as well if they are able to clinch the UEFA Europa League.

With chances of a swap deal including either Alejandro Garnacho or Rasmus Hojlund seemingly attractive for Napoli, the deal could be very financially viable for United. They would be able to part company with at least one of their underperforming players, while offloading their wage liability and consequently also being able to offer Osimhen a good salary.

Ruben Amorim has already said that he would like to see one or two quality players join the club as opposed to a number of unproven, young talents, so the Portuguese will also be receptive to Osimhen signing for United. It will be interesting to see when the transfer is wrapped up as the club would ideally want the striker to join in time for pre-season.