Liverpool to trigger Loic Bade’s release clause to sign him

Liverpool are reportedly willing to trigger Sevilla star Loic Bade’s release clause to sign him, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds enjoyed a stellar first half of this season under Arne Slot and were hoping to win the quadruple. However, things haven’t been the same following the turn of the new year.

Having endured a surprising defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, the Merseyside club were knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 by Paris Saint-Germain.

Moreover, they lost to Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup. They even endured a 3-2 defeat against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, which was Liverpool’s first away loss in the league this season.

Still, the Anfield club are 11 points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table in the Premier League and are set to become the English champions.

Now, Fichajes claim that Liverpool are planning to reinforce the defensive department this summer and have identified Bade as an ‘ideal’ option. Slot’s side have been impressed by the Frenchman’s displays in La Liga and are willing to trigger his £51m[€60m] release clause.

Bade to Liverpool

The Andalusian side have found themselves in financial difficulties so they would be open to letting Bade leave this summer to balance the books.

Bade previously spent time with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League but didn’t play a single game before leaving but has been a key player for Sevilla in recent years.

He is 6ft 3in tall and is a robust defender. Moreover, he is strong and good in the air. He helped France win the Silver Medal in the Olympics last summer.

With Virgil van Dijk’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, Liverpool need a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for him. Even if he decides to stay at Anfield by extending his deal, the Reds should go for a new defender because he will turn 34 this year.

Bade is a talented player and would add depth to the Merseysiders’ backline. However, there is a question mark whether he would be the right option for Liverpool to help them achieve their lofty ambitions if he were to join this summer.