Arsenal looking to trump Tottenham and Newcastle to sign Moise Keane

Arsenal are in battle with a host of Premier League clubs to sign in-form Fiorentina forward Moise Kean, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Juventus before making his debut, becoming the youngest player to feature for the club and the first player born in 2000 to play in the Champions League at 16. Following unsuccessful loan spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Everton, the Italian failed to nail a starting berth in Turin, leading to the permanent sale of the player to Fiorentina last summer.

With 22 goals and three assists across all competitions this season, Tuttojuve claims that his performances since moving to Florence have caught the attention of several top European clubs, who have indicated interest in signing the player this summer.

The Italian outlet adds that Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs to have expressed their interest in signing the 21-cap Italy international this summer. However, they face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Spanish giants Barcelona.

Kean’s contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi still has four years left, and according to the report, the Italian club are reluctant to let the hitman leave this summer.

However, Tuttojuve adds that the Viola will insist on receiving his full €52m (£44m) release clause to consider his sale—a fee that the Gunners seem likely to match.

From our partner tips.gg

Prolific forward

Acquiring a centre-forward will undoubtedly be at the top of Arsenal’s transfer plans this summer.

Since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 2018/19 golden boot-winning campaign, during which he scored 22 goals in the Premier League, the Gunners have not had a centre-forward who has been able to replicate the Gabonese international’s goalscoring form in the league.

One could argue that the quality of forwards in the club during that period, including Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz, failed to replicate such form.

This season, Kean has proven to be one of the most prolific forwards in the Italian Serie A. He’s physically imposing and possesses immense speed and dribbling ability that’ll be pivotal in the Premier League.

The Italian international is expected to have an instant impact if he completes a move to North London, having already acquired Premier League experience during his brief spell with Everton.