Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring Deportivo la Coruna star Yeremay Hernandez

Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on highly-rated Deportivo La Coruña winger Yeremay Hernandez over a possible move to London in the summer, as per Tuttojuve.

The 22-year-old is arguably the most exciting player in the Spanish Segunda Division. His performances for the Os Brancoazuis have piqued the interest of several top European clubs, who are set to compete for his signature this summer.

According to Tuttojuve, Premier League clubs have been tracking the player’s performances, with Arsenal and Chelsea specifically monitoring his progress in the Spanish second tier in recent weeks.

Hernandez has been a regular figure in attack for Óscar Gilsanz’s side this season, featuring in 30 of the 33 games while netting 11 goals and providing four assists. He possesses immense potential, and there’s a possibility he could make a career leap this summer.

Having signed a six-year contract extension last summer, the Spain U21 star is contracted at the Estadio Municipal de Riazor until 2030 and will likely attract a steep fee to leave the club. However, the Italian outlet reveals that Hernandez has a €35m (£29m) release clause in his contract so the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea know what it takes to snap him up.

Yeremay set for major step up

Arsenal are no strangers when it comes to usurping gems from lower divisions to the first team.

From signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton in 2011 to Carl Jenkinson joining from Charlton Athletic and Aaron Ramsey, acquired from Cardiff City in 2008, all players signed from lower divisions have played an important role during their stints at the North London club.

Theo Walcott, Rob Holding, and Gabriel Martinelli—who signed from Brasileiro Série D side Ituano—are another success story, with the Brazilian quickly becoming a fan favourite at the Emirates.

Hernandez could become the next player to make the move to the Premier League, with Arsenal or Chelsea seemingly emerging as possible destinations.

The Spaniard’s dynamic playing style distinguishes him among Spain’s emerging football prospects. The 22-year-old relies heavily on his pace and agility, and his rapid footwork allows him to glide past defenders effortlessly. He retains close control of the ball and makes sharp, decisive plays in attacking transitions.

He’s not quite the finished article yet, but working under Mikel Arteta’s guidance could sharpen and elevate his game—should he opt for a switch to the red side of London this summer.