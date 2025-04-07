Liverpool prepared to pay £68 million for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool were defeated 3-2 by Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage but remain firmly in charge of the Premier League title race and are still the overwhelming favourites to be crowned champions shortly down the line. Nevertheless, Arne Slot might have a worrying few months ahead of him as far as his squad is concerned.

The Reds might see several key players depart, none more crucial than Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international’s contract talks with the club seem to have reached a stalemate and as things stand, he will be able to walk away as a free agent in the summer, therefore prompting the board to dip into the transfer market for a suitable replacement.

According to Spanish source Defensa Central, Liverpool are looking to sign Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid by offering £68 million for him. He is having another terrific season for the Whites with 13 goals and nine assists to his name but having fallen behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in prominence, it is thought that the English giants may offer him a new start.

Rodrygo move unlikely

Liverpool have been long-time admirers of Rodrygo Goes and were even keen on his capture before he eventually joined Real Madrid. He has gone on to enjoy a phenomenal career in Spain and it comes as no surprise to see that the Merseyside club is still harbouring hopes of his transfer, although that might continue to be a distant dream, at least in the near future.

Rodrygo has nowhere as much popularity in the public eye as Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior, but he is a highly valued member within the club’s four walls and continues to be among the first names on the coach’s team sheet. Having already pledged happiness at Real Madrid very recently for yet another time, the Brazilian does not look likely to switch pastures any time soon.

Plus, even if he were to consider joining Liverpool and hand in a transfer request to Real Madrid, the Reds will be asked to pay a lot more money than the £68 million they are understood to be willing to pay.