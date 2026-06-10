Liverpool ‘closest’ to signing Sporting’s Francisco Trincao

Liverpool are reportedly ‘closest’ to signing Sporting CP star Francisco Trincao, as per a recent report.

After being impressed by the 26-year-old’s performances for Sporting Braga, Barcelona decided to purchase him back in 2020. However, he struggled to flourish in his career at Camp Nou.

So, Trincao joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan the following year to play regularly and develop his career. However, he failed to find his feet in the Premier League.

But since joining Sporting back in 2022, the forward has been displaying impressive performances, helping his side win two Primeira Liga titles and a Taca de Portugal.

Last season, Trincao showcased his productivity, scoring 13 goals and registering 18 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. Having proven his worth at Jose Alvalade Stadium, he has secured his place in the Portugal national team for the World Cup.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), with Mohamed Salah set to leave for free this summer, Liverpool are planning to sign a new right-winger and have identified Trincao as a serious option.

The Merseyside club are ‘closest’ to signing him as they are considering triggering his £52m release clause, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

Trincao to Liverpool

The report state that Liverpool are planning to bolster the frontline by purchasing two new wingers and are keen on RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande alongside Trincao.

Trincao is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is also comfortable in the creative midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and works hard without possession.

Although the Sporting star previously failed in the Premier League, he has become a mature player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, Trincao might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield in this summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, apart from bolstering the attacking department, Liverpool are also interested in refreshing the defence following Ibrahima Konate’s departure as a free agent. Moreover, they want a new midfielder.