Man Utd ‘determined’ to seal audacious deal to sign Valverde

Manchester United are reportedly ‘determined’ to seal an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Los Blancos from Uruguayan side Peñarol, the 26-year-old made his senior debut back in 2018 before establishing himself as a key player in recent years.

He has showcased his qualities for Los Merengues over the years and is deemed one of the best midfielders in La Liga, winning every major silverware at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are ‘determined’ to strengthen the midfield department this summer and have identified Valverde as a key option. They are even ready to launch a formal £85m proposal to persuade Real Madrid to cash-in on him.

However, the Spanish giants won’t let their star man leave easily with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

The South American is a versatile midfielder as he can play in the box-to-box and deep-lying playmaker position. Moreover, he can provide cover in the right flank if needed and is also efficient in the right-back position.

From our partner tips.gg

Valverde to Man Utd

He is quick, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in defensive contributions and has an eye for scoring goals from distance. He can be considered one of the best players in the world in taking long-range strikes.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning to offload Casemiro following his underwhelming displays in recent campaigns, while Christian Eriksen is set to leave the club as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Kobbie Mainoo has also been linked with a move away from the club.

Ruben Amorim has said that he wants to hire players who can cope with his high-intense style of football and Valverde would be an ideal option as he has a great engine.

Pairing Manual Ugarte with Valverde, two Uruguayan, would be a mouth-watering prospect for the Old Trafford faithful if they can eventually manage to secure his service.

However, it has been reported that Man Utd have found themselves in financial difficulties. So, it remains to be seen whether they can eventually manage to get the deal done by spending the reported £85m fee.