Arsenal ‘leading the way’ to sign Randal Kolo Muani

Arsenal are ‘leading the way’ in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani but could be trumped by Premier League rivals Newcastle United, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

The Gunners’ quest for a centre-forward this summer is getting intense, with several forwards being linked to the club in recent weeks. The North London side have now turned attention to Kolo Muani, who is on loan at Juventus from PSG. The France international has found his footing since moving to Turin, netting five goals in just eight games for the Italian giants.

The report adds that the Frenchman is now being followed by several Premier League clubs, with Arsenal ‘leading the way’ for his signature but face stiff competition from Newcastle United.

Kolo Muani’s contract at Parc des Princes still has three years left, and Tuttojuve reports that Les Parisiens will demand a fee above the €95m (£79m) they paid Eintracht Frankfurt to sign him in 2023.

However, the report states that PSG are open to loaning him out with an option to buy in the summer of 2026, making it a more financially viable option for the Gunners.

Arsenal should prioritise other options

It’s no longer a rumour that Arsenal are in dire need of a centre-forward. The array of reports in recent weeks linking the North London club to several forwards around Europe now makes it a concrete possibility that a new number 9 will be adorning the red and white stripes of Arsenal next season.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres have been linked to the Emirates in recent weeks, and the list keeps expanding. The latest to be added to that list is PSG’s Kolo Muani, who is on loan at Juventus after joining the club in January.

While he is among the big names to secure big-money moves after a high-scoring season, the 26-year-old’s overall quality remains questionable.

Since hitting double figures in goals and assists in the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign for Frankfurt (15 goals and 14 assists), the French forward has failed to replicate that same form in his last two seasons, posing worries about being a one-season wonder.

Although a loan move would be economically viable, the Gunners should prioritise a move for a more consistent, prolific forward capable of contesting for the Golden Boot and further enhancing Arsenal’s title challenge, and Kolo Muani does not fit that profile.