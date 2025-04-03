Arsenal open talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP

Arsenal have opened talks to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

After four transfer windows without buying a striker, the Gunners have now prioritised the acquisition of a recognisable out-and-out centre-forward to lead their attack next season.

Recent reports have linked them with several options, including Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, but it appears the club are now prioritising bringing Gyökeres to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

As per Schira, the Gunners have earmarked Gyökeres as their ‘main target’ to reinforce their attack in the summer.

The North London club have now opened talks with Sporting CP over the potential transfer of the 26-year-old to the Emirates Stadium next season.

The Premier League giants have also held talks with Gyokeres’ agents, and the Italian transfer expert reveals that the first talks with his entourage were ‘positive’.

With discussion already in place, Arsenal have now put themselves in a favourable position ahead of their rivals to complete a move for the forward, who Transfermarkt values at €75m (£62m).

Perfect fit

The need for a prominent centre-forward at the Emirates has been pressing for several seasons.

Although Arteta relies on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in attacking roles, neither player is a prolific forward when leading the line up front.

With both forwards ruled out for the rest of the season due to hamstring and ACL injuries, Arteta has been forced to deploy Mikel Merino in an unfamiliar role, significantly denting their title hopes.

The club are now determined to solve their striking issue by pursuing a prolific, traditional forward this summer, and Gyokeres is seen as a perfect fit.

Standing at 6ft 2in, he is widely regarded as one of the most in-form forwards in Europe this season, having scored 42 goals and provided 11 assists in 42 appearances for the Verde e Brancos across all competitions.

While his goal-scoring ability is undoubtedly his standout trait, Gyokeres also possesses strong technical skills and creative vision and excels in both link-up and hold-up play. These attributes would be invaluable to Arteta’s tactical system should he move to Arsenal this summer.