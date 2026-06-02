Man Utd have accelerated talks for Mateus Fernandes



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have ‘accelerated talks’ to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Man United are expected to reinforce their midfield department ahead of next season. The club have already confirmed the departure of Casemiro when his contract expires at the end of June.

Manuel Ugarte’s future at the Red Devils is uncertain too. He was an unused substitute during the final weeks of the Premier League campaign and has been tipped to head for the exit door.

Amidst this, Caught Offside claim that United have ‘accelerated talks’ to land Fernandes, who could be prised away from the Hammers for between £43 million and £52 million after their top-flight relegation.

Huge talent

The 21-year-old signed for the Hammers from Southampton last summer and played a huge role during the course of the 2025/26 season. He managed 10 goal contributions from 42 appearances in all competitions.

Fernandes also impressed with other key attributes. He completed 87% of his passes in the English top-flight, while winning 5.5 duels and almost 3 tackles per game. The Portuguese also made 5 recoveries on average.

The Sporting Lisbon graduate has proved his credentials at the highest level and will most certainly pursue a bigger challenge this summer with the Hammers relegated to the Championship after a 14-year Premier League stay.

United are presently prioritising the transfer of Atalanta star Ederson to bolster their midfield. They are reportedly on the cusp of negotiating a deal worth £35 million to bring the Brazil international to Old Trafford.

The club may ideally want another defensive midfielder at least with Ugarte poised to leave alongside Casemiro. Fernandes would be a fine signing, given his huge potential and adaptation time in English football.

Ederson may require a few months to adjust to the higher intensity of the Premier League, but Fernandes could seamlessly fit in. United could have an edge over Arsenal and Chelsea due to the player’s preference.

Fernandes is giving ‘first priority‘ to United, and a deal could be straightforward if a transfer fee is sorted. United captain Bruno Fernandes has already talked up his compatriot’s credentials ahead of a possible move.