Chelsea lead race to sign Liverpool & Man Utd target Wharton

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to trump Liverpool and Manchester United to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since Todd Boehly’s takeover, the Blues have splashed a huge amount of money over the last few years. However, they have continued to display inconsistent performances.

After finishing mid-table in the Premier League this season, the West London club are set to start a new rebuild under Xabi Alonso’s guidance. They have already started exploring options to hand the Spanish boss the necessary tools to turn the situation around next campaign.

Fichajes state that with Enzo Fernandez’s future currently uncertain, Chelsea have started looking at options to replace the former SL Benfica star, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain keen on him.

The Blues have identified Wharton as a serious option, having been attracted by his performances this campaign. Man Utd and Liverpool are also interested in the Crystal Palace star, but the East London club are currently in pole position to seal the deal.

Chelsea are even preparing to open talks with the player’s representatives to agree on personal terms with him. However, with his existing deal set to run until 2029, Crystal Palace aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping £86m price tag on his head.

Apart from the Englishman, Chelsea are also interested in Kobbie Mainoo and Nico Paz to reinforce the midfield department during this offseason.

Wharton to Chelsea

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers, Wharton has enjoyed great success under Oliver Glasner’s guidance, winning the FA Cup, Community Shield, and Conference League.

The 22-year-old is a left-footed deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. In 51 appearances across all competitions, he made eight goal contributions this season.

Despite his recent eye-catching performances, he has been left out of the England national team for this summer’s World Cup by Thomas Tuchel.

Nevertheless, he is a top-class player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Alonso’s side eventually manage to secure his service by defeating other clubs in this race.