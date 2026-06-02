Everton ‘lead race’ to sign Tottenham target Hayden Hackney

Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur target and Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Toffees currently have James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, and Idrissa Gana Gueye as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. However, the 22-year-old has been featuring as a rotational option since joining from Aston Villa a couple of years ago.

On the other hand, Gueye is set to turn 37 later this year, and his current deal expires at the end of this month, with the Merseyside club having an option to extend his deal for one more year.

So, it appears David Moyes is keen on purchasing a new midfielder ahead of next season. On The Athletic, Ornstein state that Everton have registered their interest in Hackney following Middlesbrough’s failure to gain promotion.

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are also interested in the 23-year-old. Moreover, Manchester United are in this race as they are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to make a push to sign him, and the player is favouring a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, Moyes’ side currently ‘lead’ the race to seal the deal by defeating other clubs and are expected to hold formal talks with Boro soon.

Hackney to Everton

The Englishman is valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final year of his current contract. So, Middlesbrough might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

The youngster is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield and box-to-box roles. Furthermore, he can provide cover in a more advanced position if needed.

He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is efficient in defensive contributions. Hackney showcased his qualities in the Championship this season, making 13 goal contributions in 41 appearances across all competitions.

He is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Toffees eventually manage to secure Hackney’s service ahead of next season.