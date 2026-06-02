Man Utd ‘prepared to submit’ bid to sign Marc Bernal

Manchester United are reportedly ‘prepared to submit’ a formal proposal to sign Barcelona youngster Marc Bernal, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 19-year-old started his youth career at Berga before joining Gimnàstic Manresa for a very brief period. He signed for the Blaugrana’s famous La Masia academy back in 2014.

After coming through their youth system, he made his first team debut a couple of years ago before sustaining a serious knee injury. So, he was sidelined for almost the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign.

Upon returning, he showed glimpses of his qualities this season, making six goal contributions in 15 starts across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side win La Liga and the Supercopa de España.

Now, Fichajes state that after qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Man Utd are keen on reinforcing the midfield department and have identified Bernal as a serious option, having been impressed by his development.

The youngster currently has a contract until 2029, so the Catalan giants aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer. However, Man Utd are ‘prepared to submit’ a £52m proposal to persuade Hansi Flick’s side to let him leave.

Bernal to Man Utd

Bernal is a 6ft 4in tall left-footed deep-lying playmaker by trait, but is also efficient in providing cover in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to chip in with some important goals, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Having enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, Casemiro is set to leave Man Utd for free this summer. On the other hand, Manuel Ugarte has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from PSG a couple of years ago.

As a result, Man Utd are planning to revamp the engine room. Bernal is a talented player and possesses high potential. Moreover, he possesses the necessary physical stature to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, the Spaniard might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Camp Nou this summer.