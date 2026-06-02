Man Utd battling with Chelsea & Liverpool to sign Rafael Leao

Manchester United are in a battle with Chelsea and Liverpool over a deal to sign AC Milan’s winger Rafael Leão this summer, according to Fichajes.

The 26-year-old has not been at his prolific best in the last campaign, with his 10 goals and three assists significantly lower than the 25 goal contributions he made in 2023/24 and the 29 he made in 2022/23.

He came under scrutiny for on- and off-pitch scuffles, falling out of favour with Paulo Fonseca and the Milanese fans, and being booed off by his own supporters during a game against Atalanta earlier in the season. He was also jeered off after the disappointing 3-0 defeat to Udinese in April and has had a few tense moments with his teammate, Christian Pulisic.

This has led the winger to confirm his willingness to depart the club this summer to pursue a new challenge.

Speaking to Portuguese media, he said, ‘I’m proud, as I made history at AC Milan, but now I want a new chapter.’ I’m looking forward to playing in another league.’

Having already played in the Portuguese, French and Italian leagues, a Premier League move could be on the horizon, as Fichajes claims that Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Leão this summer.

Battle

For United, the report adds that the 13-time Premier League winners have placed the 26-year-old on their radar and view his strength, skill and attacking qualities as a good fit to reinforce their attack as they look to return to their glory days.

On the other hand, Chelsea have entered the race and have identified Leão as a viable option to reinforce their attack, while Liverpool have earmarked him as a good fit for their frontline following the departure of Mohamed Salah, Fichajes adds.

In a boost to the Premier League trio, Leão is open to a switch to England, according to the Spanish outlet, so it’ll be interesting to see which club will meet Milan’s valuation, which is expected to be above his £43m Transfermarkt valuation.

With more than 250 senior appearances to his name, over 140 goal involvements throughout his career and a collection of club and individual honours, among them the Serie A MVP award following the title-winning 2021-22 campaign, Leão would bring a wealth of top-level experience to either United, Liverpool or Chelsea’s attack, and it remains to be seen who will win the race for his signature.