Man Utd battling with Chelsea & Liverpool to sign Pubill

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Chelsea and Liverpool over a deal to sign Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill, as per Caught Offside.

After being impressed by the 22-year-old’s performances for Almería, Los Rojiblancos decided to secure his services last summer.

The youngster has featured as a rotational option under Diego Simeone this season. Still, he has shown glimpses of his qualities, making two goal contributions and keeping eight clean sheets in 29 starts across all competitions.

Pubill’s recent impressive performances have earned him a place in the Spain squad for this summer’s World Cup, with Luis de la Fuente rewarding his progress with a well-deserved call-up.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Pubill is a right-back by trait but is also efficient in the centre-back position. The youngster has flourished in his career at the CB role at Estadio Metropolitano.

Man Utd, Chelsea, and Liverpool have been attracted by the youngster’s versatility, while Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have also been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

However, having recently purchased Pubill, Atletico have no intention of letting him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. He even has a £433m release clause in his current contract. Atlético Madrid are even preparing to extend his deal until 2031 with a salary hike.

Battle

Man Utd currently have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as options to deploy in the right-back position. So, Michael Carrick doesn’t need to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

However, with Matthijs de Ligt struggling with fitness problems and Leny Yoro failing to find his feet in the Premier League, Man Utd could do with signing a new centre-back.

Liverpool, on the other hand, currently have Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong as right-back options. However, Bradley has been out injured since January, and Frimpong isn’t a natural right-back. So, the Reds are seemingly planning to upgrade the right side of the defence.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been signing highly talented young players since Todd Boehly’s takeover and have now identified Pubill as a serious option.

The Spaniard, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a technically gifted player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Liverpool, or Chelsea should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.